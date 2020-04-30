79 Ruth Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

NO BROKER FEE -- saves you over $137 per month. 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental with loft and storage room and NEW CARPET for $1,650. The layout is modern and open with high ceilings, CENTRAL AC, a loft bonus room open to below, and enormous private storage room.The galley kitchen has STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including dishwasher, gas range with self cleaning oven and built in microwave oven. A full size washer and dryer is included in the home. The master bedroom is generously sized and has a private bath and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a large closet and second full bath is directly across the hall. If you've been searching for a modern, contemporary home conveniently located in the MIDDLETOWN area, look no further than EAGLES POINT. Close to Crystal Run Galleria, Orange Regional Medical Center, Touro Medical College, transportation, shopping and much more. Income and Credit to be verified. NO PETS-- NO SMOKING. NOTE: photos are from our former model.*