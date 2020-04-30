All apartments in Middletown
Middletown, NY
79 Ruth Court
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:32 AM

79 Ruth Court

79 Ruth Court · (845) 928-2400
Location

79 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE -- saves you over $137 per month. 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental with loft and storage room and NEW CARPET for $1,650. The layout is modern and open with high ceilings, CENTRAL AC, a loft bonus room open to below, and enormous private storage room.The galley kitchen has STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including dishwasher, gas range with self cleaning oven and built in microwave oven. A full size washer and dryer is included in the home. The master bedroom is generously sized and has a private bath and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a large closet and second full bath is directly across the hall. If you've been searching for a modern, contemporary home conveniently located in the MIDDLETOWN area, look no further than EAGLES POINT. Close to Crystal Run Galleria, Orange Regional Medical Center, Touro Medical College, transportation, shopping and much more. Income and Credit to be verified. NO PETS-- NO SMOKING. NOTE: photos are from our former model.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Ruth Court have any available units?
79 Ruth Court has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Ruth Court have?
Some of 79 Ruth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Ruth Court currently offering any rent specials?
79 Ruth Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Ruth Court pet-friendly?
No, 79 Ruth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 79 Ruth Court offer parking?
No, 79 Ruth Court does not offer parking.
Does 79 Ruth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Ruth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Ruth Court have a pool?
No, 79 Ruth Court does not have a pool.
Does 79 Ruth Court have accessible units?
No, 79 Ruth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Ruth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Ruth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Ruth Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 79 Ruth Court has units with air conditioning.
