Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:02 AM

101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2

101 Wickham Ave · (845) 800-9221
Location

101 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2.
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment.
Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom.
1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access.
Includes heat and trash removal.
Tenant pays electric and water/sewer.

Close walking distance to downtown parking, shops, restaurants, library, etc
1/2 Mile to Middletown YMCA and Shortline Bus Terminal
1 Mile to SUNY Orange (OCCC) or Touro College
Across the street from Thrall Park

No smoking, no pets
First month rent and security required to move in
Rental Application and Background Check (income and criminal history) are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 have any available units?
101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 have?
Some of 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 currently offering any rent specials?
101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 pet-friendly?
No, 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 offer parking?
Yes, 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 does offer parking.
Does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 have a pool?
No, 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 does not have a pool.
Does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 have accessible units?
No, 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
