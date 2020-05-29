101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2.

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment.

Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom.

1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access.

Includes heat and trash removal.

Tenant pays electric and water/sewer.



Close walking distance to downtown parking, shops, restaurants, library, etc

1/2 Mile to Middletown YMCA and Shortline Bus Terminal

1 Mile to SUNY Orange (OCCC) or Touro College

Across the street from Thrall Park



No smoking, no pets

First month rent and security required to move in

Rental Application and Background Check (income and criminal history) are required