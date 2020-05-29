101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2

Amenities
103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2.
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment.
Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom.
1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access.
Includes heat and trash removal.
Tenant pays electric and water/sewer.
Close walking distance to downtown parking, shops, restaurants, library, etc
1/2 Mile to Middletown YMCA and Shortline Bus Terminal
1 Mile to SUNY Orange (OCCC) or Touro College
Across the street from Thrall Park
No smoking, no pets
First month rent and security required to move in
Rental Application and Background Check (income and criminal history) are required