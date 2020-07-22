17 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY with pools
Ancient history: Even if you're not a caveman -- and let's hope you're not -- you can still walk the same ground the earliest ancestors walked in Middle Island. An ancient glacier hole formed during the Ice Age created the local Artist Lake, a freshwater lake stocked with all kinds of species of fish. So even if you don't want to live like you're in the Ice Age, you can still catch your own dinner just like they did.
Whether geographical history grabs you or not, this quaint little dot on the map is steeped in tons of tradition and pioneer history. Middle Island is a neat little burg located in Suffolk County, the fourth most populated county in the state of New York. This landlocked piece of real estate claims an 8.3-square-mile chunk of geographic landscape, albeit as a census-designated place (CDP) and not a bona fide, incorporated city, town or village. This little landscape makes up the entire central and eastern portion of "Long Island," a suburban stretch of seacoast-lined beauty that's just a hop, skip and a jump from New York City. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Middle Island means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Middle Island could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.