Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Middle Island means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597
Results within 5 miles of Middle Island
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
25 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1267 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
125 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
72 Cranberry Cir
72 Cranberry Circle, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Desirable Brighton Model Located in Gated Community Backing Greenbelt! Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor. 42" Kitchen Cabs. Master Suite w/Upgraded Bath & Walk in Closet. 2 Zone CAC,Full Basement. Garage & Driveway Parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
112 Gerard Rd
112 Gerard Road, Yaphank, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Impressive 5 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Soaring Great Room With GAS/Wood Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen W/ Granite Counters, 1/2 Bath, Bedroom, Master Suite Three Bedrooms Full Bath, Granny Porch, Country Club Backyard

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
268 Berwick Court
268 Berwick Court, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom Condo in Leisure Village 55+ Gated Community. New Window and Doors. Updated Bathroom. Washer / Dryer included. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Inground Pool, Golf, Library and more
Results within 10 miles of Middle Island
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,545
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
158 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.
City Guide for Middle Island, NY

Ancient history: Even if you're not a caveman -- and let's hope you're not -- you can still walk the same ground the earliest ancestors walked in Middle Island. An ancient glacier hole formed during the Ice Age created the local Artist Lake, a freshwater lake stocked with all kinds of species of fish. So even if you don't want to live like you're in the Ice Age, you can still catch your own dinner just like they did.

Whether geographical history grabs you or not, this quaint little dot on the map is steeped in tons of tradition and pioneer history. Middle Island is a neat little burg located in Suffolk County, the fourth most populated county in the state of New York. This landlocked piece of real estate claims an 8.3-square-mile chunk of geographic landscape, albeit as a census-designated place (CDP) and not a bona fide, incorporated city, town or village. This little landscape makes up the entire central and eastern portion of "Long Island," a suburban stretch of seacoast-lined beauty that's just a hop, skip and a jump from New York City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Middle Island, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Middle Island means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Middle Island could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

