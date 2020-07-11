49 Meadow View Drive

Amenities

Back on the Market! Luxurious Townhouse in the Beautiful Maple Fields Community. Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garage townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with a center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings with a walk-in closet. The Master bathroom has an enclosed shower and bathtub as well as double vanity. The lower level features a large family room with sliders to the patio. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Maple Fields complex has a clubhouse, Outdoor pool, basketball court, and playground. Minutes to Major highways, shopping, restaurant, school, Orange Regional Medical Center.