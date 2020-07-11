All apartments in Mechanicstown
49 Meadow View Drive
49 Meadow View Drive

49 Meadow View Drive · (917) 681-4212
Location

49 Meadow View Drive, Mechanicstown, NY 10940
Mechanicstown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Back on the Market! Luxurious Townhouse in the Beautiful Maple Fields Community. Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garage townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with a center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings with a walk-in closet. The Master bathroom has an enclosed shower and bathtub as well as double vanity. The lower level features a large family room with sliders to the patio. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Maple Fields complex has a clubhouse, Outdoor pool, basketball court, and playground. Minutes to Major highways, shopping, restaurant, school, Orange Regional Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Meadow View Drive have any available units?
49 Meadow View Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 Meadow View Drive have?
Some of 49 Meadow View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Meadow View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49 Meadow View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Meadow View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49 Meadow View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mechanicstown.
Does 49 Meadow View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 49 Meadow View Drive offers parking.
Does 49 Meadow View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Meadow View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Meadow View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49 Meadow View Drive has a pool.
Does 49 Meadow View Drive have accessible units?
No, 49 Meadow View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Meadow View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Meadow View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Meadow View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Meadow View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
