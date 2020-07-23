17 Apartments for rent in Mastic, NY with balconies
Mastic was originally known as the "Forge" and renamed in 1893. This designated New York "hamlet" is tagged as a "CDP" (census-designated place), whose principal governance is provided by the nearby town of Brookhaven.
Neither a town, city or village, it's not exactly a forgotten "no man's land" as Mastic's main identity is bundled with its contiguous neighbors namely Shirley and Mastic Beach. As of the United States (U.S.) Census Bureau's 2010 report, Mastic had 15,481 residents. Mastic's major visitor appeal is its proximity to Fire Island, a unique patch where you can take Rover for a seven mile-long walk on the dog park path and return on an adventurous ferry-ride if you're both too pooped to hoof it back on foot. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mastic renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.