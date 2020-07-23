Apartment List
NY
/
mastic
/
apartments with balcony
17 Apartments for rent in Mastic, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Mastic
101 Franklin Avenue
101 Franklin Avenue, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
THREE BEDROOMS , TWO FULL BATHS , HUGE DECK ( 16X26 ) CAC, ALL NEW , ALL UTILITIES INC.
Results within 5 miles of Mastic
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 Unit Available
Shirley
448 Lucerne Avenue
448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
Yaphank
112 Gerard Rd
112 Gerard Road, Yaphank, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Impressive 5 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Soaring Great Room With GAS/Wood Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen W/ Granite Counters, 1/2 Bath, Bedroom, Master Suite Three Bedrooms Full Bath, Granny Porch, Country Club Backyard
Results within 10 miles of Mastic
4 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,280
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.

1 Unit Available
675 Dune Rd
675 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$75,000
3400 sqft
Boasting ocean and bay views from the first level, this oceanfront Post Modern offers an open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
361 Sound View Drive
361 Soundview Dr, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
: Beautiful 3 Br, 2 Ba, Waterfront On Li Sound. Steps To Beach. Park-Like Landscaping. Quick Stroll To The Beach. Grill Dinner On The Deck. Watch The Sunset. Fall Asleep To The Sound Of The Waves. Furnished. Sprinkler System. Washer & Dryer.

1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
62 S Phillips Ave
62 South Phillips Avenue, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$32,000
Immaculate Traditional Home Situated On A Very Private Landscaped Acre In The Quaint Hamlet Of Remsenburg.

1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....Available August to Labor Day ...

1 Unit Available
Westhampton
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.

1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.

1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597

1 Unit Available
Middle Island
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
City Guide for Mastic, NY

Mastic was originally known as the "Forge" and renamed in 1893. This designated New York "hamlet" is tagged as a "CDP" (census-designated place), whose principal governance is provided by the nearby town of Brookhaven.

Neither a town, city or village, it's not exactly a forgotten "no man's land" as Mastic's main identity is bundled with its contiguous neighbors namely Shirley and Mastic Beach. As of the United States (U.S.) Census Bureau's 2010 report, Mastic had 15,481 residents. Mastic's major visitor appeal is its proximity to Fire Island, a unique patch where you can take Rover for a seven mile-long walk on the dog park path and return on an adventurous ferry-ride if you're both too pooped to hoof it back on foot. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Mastic, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mastic renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

