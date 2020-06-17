All apartments in Mastic Beach
Find more places like 85 Woodside Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mastic Beach, NY
/
85 Woodside Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

85 Woodside Road

85 Woodside Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mastic Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY 11951
Mastic Beach

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Woodside Road have any available units?
85 Woodside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mastic Beach, NY.
What amenities does 85 Woodside Road have?
Some of 85 Woodside Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Woodside Road currently offering any rent specials?
85 Woodside Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Woodside Road pet-friendly?
No, 85 Woodside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mastic Beach.
Does 85 Woodside Road offer parking?
Yes, 85 Woodside Road does offer parking.
Does 85 Woodside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Woodside Road have a pool?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have a pool.
Does 85 Woodside Road have accessible units?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Woodside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Woodside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mastic Beach 3 BedroomsMastic Beach Apartments with Parking
Mastic Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CT
North Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYHuntington, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University