All apartments in Mastic Beach
Find more places like 85 Woodside Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Mastic Beach, NY
85 Woodside Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 15
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY 11951
Mastic Beach
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 85 Woodside Road have any available units?
85 Woodside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mastic Beach, NY
.
What amenities does 85 Woodside Road have?
Some of 85 Woodside Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 85 Woodside Road currently offering any rent specials?
85 Woodside Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Woodside Road pet-friendly?
No, 85 Woodside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mastic Beach
.
Does 85 Woodside Road offer parking?
Yes, 85 Woodside Road does offer parking.
Does 85 Woodside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Woodside Road have a pool?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have a pool.
Does 85 Woodside Road have accessible units?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Woodside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Woodside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Woodside Road does not have units with air conditioning.
