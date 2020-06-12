/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
4 N Marwood Road
4 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex on a park like street! Oversized LR/DR Combo with wood burning fireplace. High Ceilings, hardwood floors. Deck & Backyard. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral vaulted ceiling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
9 Firwood Road
9 Firwood Road, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Port Washington. Second floor of beautiful two-family house. Separate entrance, bright and airy large living room/dining area, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
24 Manhasset Avenue
24 Manhasset Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful oversized 2 bedroom 2 Bath with private entrance and private large balcolony living Room, Dining Room, washer and dryer in unit
Results within 5 miles of Manorhaven
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Glen Cove
50 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
171 Great Neck Road
171 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1787 sqft
Great Neck. Welcome To Sterling Plaza, Great Neck's Premiere Condominium Building, Offering The Finest Rental Properties For The Discerning Tenant. Top Floor Apartment Features 2 Bedrooms With 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1200 sqft
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ 2 Bedroom, @ 2 full Bath Rental on Roslyn Harbor. Indoor Parking, In-Ground Heated Pool, 24-Hour Doorman, Community Room and Fitness Center. Washer and Dryer are in the Unit. Virtual Tour : https://www.tourfactory.com/2073586
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!
Results within 10 miles of Manorhaven
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mineola
5 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Similar Pages
Manorhaven 2 BedroomsManorhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManorhaven 3 BedroomsManorhaven Apartments with Balcony
Manorhaven Apartments with GarageManorhaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManorhaven Apartments with ParkingManorhaven Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYPort Chester, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CT