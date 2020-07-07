Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Manorhaven
Find more places like 9 Yennicock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Manorhaven, NY
/
9 Yennicock Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 Yennicock Avenue
9 Yennicock Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manorhaven
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9 Yennicock Avenue, Manorhaven, NY 11050
Manorhaven
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath updated EIK and bath apt with gorgeous large backyard perfect for entertaining. Quiet location beach and mooring rights. Pet friendly with landlord approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have any available units?
9 Yennicock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manorhaven, NY
.
What amenities does 9 Yennicock Avenue have?
Some of 9 Yennicock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9 Yennicock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Yennicock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Yennicock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue offers parking.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 Yennicock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 Yennicock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Yennicock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Manorhaven 1 Bedrooms
Manorhaven 2 Bedrooms
Manorhaven Apartments with Balconies
Manorhaven Dog Friendly Apartments
Manorhaven Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Stamford, CT
Yonkers, NY
New Rochelle, NY
White Plains, NY
Fort Lee, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Edgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NY
Greenwich, CT
Mineola, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NY
North Hills, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology