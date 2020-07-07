All apartments in Manorhaven
Manorhaven, NY
9 Yennicock Avenue
9 Yennicock Avenue

Location

9 Yennicock Avenue, Manorhaven, NY 11050
Manorhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath updated EIK and bath apt with gorgeous large backyard perfect for entertaining. Quiet location beach and mooring rights. Pet friendly with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have any available units?
9 Yennicock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manorhaven, NY.
What amenities does 9 Yennicock Avenue have?
Some of 9 Yennicock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Yennicock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Yennicock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Yennicock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue offers parking.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 Yennicock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 Yennicock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Yennicock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Yennicock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Yennicock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
