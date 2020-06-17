All apartments in Manorhaven
Find more places like 7815 Shore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manorhaven, NY
/
7815 Shore Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7815 Shore Road

7815 Shore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manorhaven
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY 11050
Manorhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Shore Road have any available units?
7815 Shore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manorhaven, NY.
What amenities does 7815 Shore Road have?
Some of 7815 Shore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Shore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manorhaven.
Does 7815 Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Shore Road does offer parking.
Does 7815 Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 Shore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Shore Road have a pool?
No, 7815 Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 7815 Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 Shore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manorhaven 2 BedroomsManorhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Manorhaven Apartments with Washer-DryerManorhaven Dog Friendly Apartments
Manorhaven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYPort Chester, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CT
Freeport, NYIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYCos Cob, CTEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology