Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7815 Shore Road
7815 Shore Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY 11050
Manorhaven
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7815 Shore Road have any available units?
7815 Shore Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Manorhaven, NY
.
What amenities does 7815 Shore Road have?
Some of 7815 Shore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 7815 Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Shore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Shore Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Manorhaven
.
Does 7815 Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Shore Road does offer parking.
Does 7815 Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 Shore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Shore Road have a pool?
No, 7815 Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 7815 Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 Shore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
