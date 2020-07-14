All apartments in Mamaroneck
Find more places like Avalon Mamaroneck.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mamaroneck, NY
/
Avalon Mamaroneck
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Avalon Mamaroneck

746 Mamaroneck Ave · (413) 887-3430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mamaroneck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002-2203 · Avail. now

$2,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 001-1215 · Avail. now

$2,564

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 001-1323 · Avail. now

$2,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-1202 · Avail. now

$3,392

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 001-1213 · Avail. Jul 16

$3,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 003-3207 · Avail. now

$3,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Mamaroneck.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
package receiving
volleyball court
Avalon Mamaroneck includes newly renovated 1 and 2 bedrooms that offer modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, private balconies, spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and more. The community includes a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool. Located near major highways and the commuter rail, getting to work could not be easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Trash: $20/month; Sewer: $11/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Off-street parking: $32.6/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Mamaroneck have any available units?
Avalon Mamaroneck has 24 units available starting at $2,539 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Mamaroneck have?
Some of Avalon Mamaroneck's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Mamaroneck currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Mamaroneck is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Mamaroneck pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Mamaroneck is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Mamaroneck offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Mamaroneck offers parking.
Does Avalon Mamaroneck have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Mamaroneck offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Mamaroneck have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Mamaroneck has a pool.
Does Avalon Mamaroneck have accessible units?
No, Avalon Mamaroneck does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Mamaroneck have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Mamaroneck has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Mamaroneck have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Mamaroneck has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Avalon Mamaroneck?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mamaroneck 1 BedroomsMamaroneck 2 Bedrooms
Mamaroneck Apartments with ParkingMamaroneck Apartments with Pool
Mamaroneck Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NY
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity