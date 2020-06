Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Looking for a nice size air conditioned 1 bedroom walk up apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck with plenty of sunlight and an assigned parking spot ? Floodlit Parking, Heat and Hot Water included in rent. Walking distance to Metro-North & public transportation, very close to Harbor Island Park , plenty of shopping, a variety of cafes, restaurants and laundry. Brand new remote controlled ductless AC system by Mitsubishi This one is a Must See