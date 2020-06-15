All apartments in Malverne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

180 Rolling St

180 Rolling Street · (917) 204-9043
Location

180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY 11565
Malverne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285

Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms w/ WIC's, Rear Den/3rd Tandem Bdrm, Huge Legally Finished Basement w/ Rec Rm/ Bonus Rm/ Full Bath/OSE & W/D, HVAC Syst (Central Air & HA), 1-Layer Roof, Alarm Syst, Recessed Lights & Large Prvt Yard w/ Wood Deck! House is 1454 Sqft om 1st Flr & 712 sqft in Basement! This is Sure to Impress!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250285
Property Id 250285

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Rolling St have any available units?
180 Rolling St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Rolling St have?
Some of 180 Rolling St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Rolling St currently offering any rent specials?
180 Rolling St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Rolling St pet-friendly?
No, 180 Rolling St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malverne.
Does 180 Rolling St offer parking?
No, 180 Rolling St does not offer parking.
Does 180 Rolling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Rolling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Rolling St have a pool?
No, 180 Rolling St does not have a pool.
Does 180 Rolling St have accessible units?
No, 180 Rolling St does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Rolling St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Rolling St has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Rolling St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 Rolling St has units with air conditioning.
