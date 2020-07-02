1582 Chestnut Ridge Road

Amenities

This recently renovated 4-bedroom rental features new appliances, including washer and dryer, new floors and carpeting throughout, and new windows. You will love this country home. Even on a cloudy day the home is brightly lit with natural light. The vaulted ceilings give a feeling of airiness, and you won't be disappointed at the storage throughout! Situated on almost an acre lot, the yard is wooded in the back, offering private enjoyment in the summer months. And with a new furnace, water heater and blown-in insulation, you can be sure the utilities are budget friendly! Maximum 6 occupants and minimum credit score of 650 required. Do not delay -- you'll be proud to call this home! Rent with pet is $1800 a month. 3D tour available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyfN2Q9Licq&brand=0