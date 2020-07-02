All apartments in Madison County
Find more places like 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison County, NY
/
1582 Chestnut Ridge Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1582 Chestnut Ridge Road

1582 Chestnut Ridge Road · (315) 474-1899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1582 Chestnut Ridge Road, Madison County, NY 13037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This recently renovated 4-bedroom rental features new appliances, including washer and dryer, new floors and carpeting throughout, and new windows. You will love this country home. Even on a cloudy day the home is brightly lit with natural light. The vaulted ceilings give a feeling of airiness, and you won't be disappointed at the storage throughout! Situated on almost an acre lot, the yard is wooded in the back, offering private enjoyment in the summer months. And with a new furnace, water heater and blown-in insulation, you can be sure the utilities are budget friendly! Maximum 6 occupants and minimum credit score of 650 required. Do not delay -- you'll be proud to call this home! Rent with pet is $1800 a month. 3D tour available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyfN2Q9Licq&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road have any available units?
1582 Chestnut Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road have?
Some of 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1582 Chestnut Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1582 Chestnut Ridge Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYUtica, NYIthaca, NYBinghamton, NYBaldwinsville, NY
Liverpool, NYOswego, NYWalton, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYOneonta, NYCortland, NYJohnson City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversityCornell University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity