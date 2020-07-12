22 Starks Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Apartment on first floor of house. Two bedrooms, 1 full bath, Kitchen, LR, full basement with washer and dryer. Incorporated village of Lynbrook, close to public transportation and shopping. Parking spot included and use of yard.