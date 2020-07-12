Apartment on first floor of house. Two bedrooms, 1 full bath, Kitchen, LR, full basement with washer and dryer. Incorporated village of Lynbrook, close to public transportation and shopping. Parking spot included and use of yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Starks Pl have any available units?
22 Starks Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynbrook, NY.
What amenities does 22 Starks Pl have?
Some of 22 Starks Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Starks Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22 Starks Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.