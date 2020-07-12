All apartments in Lynbrook
Find more places like 22 Starks Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynbrook, NY
/
22 Starks Pl
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

22 Starks Pl

22 Starks Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynbrook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Starks Place, Lynbrook, NY 11563
Lynbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Apartment on first floor of house. Two bedrooms, 1 full bath, Kitchen, LR, full basement with washer and dryer. Incorporated village of Lynbrook, close to public transportation and shopping. Parking spot included and use of yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Starks Pl have any available units?
22 Starks Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynbrook, NY.
What amenities does 22 Starks Pl have?
Some of 22 Starks Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Starks Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22 Starks Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Starks Pl pet-friendly?
No, 22 Starks Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynbrook.
Does 22 Starks Pl offer parking?
Yes, 22 Starks Pl offers parking.
Does 22 Starks Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Starks Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Starks Pl have a pool?
No, 22 Starks Pl does not have a pool.
Does 22 Starks Pl have accessible units?
No, 22 Starks Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Starks Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Starks Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Starks Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Starks Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lynbrook 1 BedroomsLynbrook 2 Bedrooms
Lynbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLynbrook Apartments with Parking
Lynbrook Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYCopiague, NYCliffside Park, NJFarmingdale, NYEast Atlantic Beach, NYEast Rockaway, NYCedarhurst, NY
Great Neck Plaza, NYBellmore, NYUniondale, NYLido Beach, NYRye, NYWest Babylon, NYBay Park, NYPelham Manor, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYManorhaven, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology