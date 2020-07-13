All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Towers

10 W Broadway · (510) 907-6216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY 11561
Central District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-10B · Avail. Aug 13

$4,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Unit 001-8H · Avail. Aug 13

$5,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
Avalon Towers in Long Beach, NY offers newly renovated apartments for lease just steps from the beach. Inside this community are thoughtfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that boast brand new gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, newly renovated bathrooms, brand new wood floors, brand new washers and dryers in each home, and private balconies with gorgeous views of the ocean. Shared community amenities include a two story state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling outdoor heated swimming pool with ocean views, and a private garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $750 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $650 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $100/month per space; Open lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $75-$100/month (Varies on size)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Towers have any available units?
Avalon Towers has 2 units available starting at $4,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Towers have?
Some of Avalon Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Towers is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Towers offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Towers offers parking.
Does Avalon Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Towers have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Towers has a pool.
Does Avalon Towers have accessible units?
No, Avalon Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Towers has units with air conditioning.
