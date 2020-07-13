Amenities
Avalon Towers in Long Beach, NY offers newly renovated apartments for lease just steps from the beach. Inside this community are thoughtfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that boast brand new gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, newly renovated bathrooms, brand new wood floors, brand new washers and dryers in each home, and private balconies with gorgeous views of the ocean. Shared community amenities include a two story state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling outdoor heated swimming pool with ocean views, and a private garage.