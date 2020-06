Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans. Wired for cable and high definition. Fresh Air System. Crown molding and custom wood work throughout. FEMA compliant. Maintenance free living. Enjoy the outdoor open space and year round resort living. Immediate Occupancy available.