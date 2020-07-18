57 Oregon Street

Amenities
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet. 3rd Fl: Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, 3 Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath & Spacious Upper Family Rm W/ Sliders To 2nd Deck, Laundry Rm. 1st Fl: Fenced In Front Yard, Foyer, Den/Tv Room, 2 Car Tandem Garage, Rear Patio & Outdoor Shower. Seconds To The Beach, Local Restaurants & Shops. Come Vacation At The City By The Sea!