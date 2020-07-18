All apartments in Long Beach
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street

57 Oregon Street
Location

57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
West End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit House · Avail. now

$17,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet. 3rd Fl: Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, 3 Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath & Spacious Upper Family Rm W/ Sliders To 2nd Deck, Laundry Rm. 1st Fl: Fenced In Front Yard, Foyer, Den/Tv Room, 2 Car Tandem Garage, Rear Patio & Outdoor Shower. Seconds To The Beach, Local Restaurants & Shops. Come Vacation At The City By The Sea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Oregon Street have any available units?
57 Oregon Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Oregon Street have?
Some of 57 Oregon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Oregon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 57 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 57 Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 57 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Oregon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 57 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Oregon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Oregon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Oregon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
