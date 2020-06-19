Sign Up
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM
1 of 1
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 510 E Park Avenue have any available units?
510 E Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, NY
.
What amenities does 510 E Park Avenue have?
Some of 510 E Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 510 E Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 E Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 E Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 E Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 510 E Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 E Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 E Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 E Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 E Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 E Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 E Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
