All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like
510 E Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, NY
/
510 E Park Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

510 E Park Avenue

510 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway
Long Beach, NY 11561
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 510 E Park Avenue have any available units?
510 E Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 510 E Park Avenue have?
Some of 510 E Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 E Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 E Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 E Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 E Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 510 E Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 E Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 E Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 E Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 E Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 E Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 E Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 E Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJRumson, NJLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central District

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City UniversitySaint Peter's University