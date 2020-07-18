360 Shore Rd 8B.

Amenities

RENTAL Long Beach 360 Shore Rd Now-Oct.1, Pkg inc. - Property Id: 313185



Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Bathroom With Jacuzzi Tub, Large Lr/Dr Area, 2 Oceanfront Pools (1 Is heated), Hot Tub On Pool deck, Direct Access To Boardwalk, 24/7 Concierge/Doorman Building. Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views, Washer/Dryer In The Apartment, Your Own Private Parking Spot In Garage, Beach Passes Included For You To Enjoy The Beach. Board Approval Takes Only A Few Days! You Can Be In By Next Week, Just Bring Your Bathing Suits And Tanning Lotion, Come Enjoy The Boardwalk, Beach And The Beautiful Sunrises/Sunsets. Price Includes Stay Thru The END Of September. Don't miss out on this desirable building for summer.

Call or text Bonnie 516 521-1468

No Pets Allowed



