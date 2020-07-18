All apartments in Long Beach
360 Shore Rd 8B.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

360 Shore Rd 8B

360 Shore Rd · (516) 521-1468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8B · Avail. now

$12,000

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RENTAL Long Beach 360 Shore Rd Now-Oct.1, Pkg inc. - Property Id: 313185

Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Bathroom With Jacuzzi Tub, Large Lr/Dr Area, 2 Oceanfront Pools (1 Is heated), Hot Tub On Pool deck, Direct Access To Boardwalk, 24/7 Concierge/Doorman Building. Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views, Washer/Dryer In The Apartment, Your Own Private Parking Spot In Garage, Beach Passes Included For You To Enjoy The Beach. Board Approval Takes Only A Few Days! You Can Be In By Next Week, Just Bring Your Bathing Suits And Tanning Lotion, Come Enjoy The Boardwalk, Beach And The Beautiful Sunrises/Sunsets. Price Includes Stay Thru The END Of September. Don't miss out on this desirable building for summer.
Call or text Bonnie 516 521-1468
C21
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/360-shore-rd-long-beach-ny-unit-8b/313185
Property Id 313185

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 360 Shore Rd 8B have any available units?
360 Shore Rd 8B has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Shore Rd 8B have?
Some of 360 Shore Rd 8B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Shore Rd 8B currently offering any rent specials?
360 Shore Rd 8B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Shore Rd 8B pet-friendly?
No, 360 Shore Rd 8B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 360 Shore Rd 8B offer parking?
Yes, 360 Shore Rd 8B offers parking.
Does 360 Shore Rd 8B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Shore Rd 8B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Shore Rd 8B have a pool?
Yes, 360 Shore Rd 8B has a pool.
Does 360 Shore Rd 8B have accessible units?
No, 360 Shore Rd 8B does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Shore Rd 8B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Shore Rd 8B has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Shore Rd 8B have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Shore Rd 8B does not have units with air conditioning.

