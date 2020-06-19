All apartments in Long Beach
301 E Beech Street

301 East Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 East Beech Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Updated Kit & Bath, 2 BR, Liv Rm Nice size Patio, Close to the Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E Beech Street have any available units?
301 E Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 301 E Beech Street have?
Some of 301 E Beech Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 E Beech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 E Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 301 E Beech Street offer parking?
No, 301 E Beech Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 E Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E Beech Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E Beech Street have a pool?
No, 301 E Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 E Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 301 E Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 E Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 E Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 E Beech Street does not have units with air conditioning.
