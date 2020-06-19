Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme North
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 265 W Fulton St have any available units?
265 W Fulton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, NY
.
Is 265 W Fulton St currently offering any rent specials?
265 W Fulton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 W Fulton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 W Fulton St is pet friendly.
Does 265 W Fulton St offer parking?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not offer parking.
Does 265 W Fulton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 W Fulton St have a pool?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have a pool.
Does 265 W Fulton St have accessible units?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have accessible units.
Does 265 W Fulton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 W Fulton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have units with air conditioning.
