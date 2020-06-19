All apartments in Long Beach
265 W Fulton St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

265 W Fulton St

265 West Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 W Fulton St have any available units?
265 W Fulton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
Is 265 W Fulton St currently offering any rent specials?
265 W Fulton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 W Fulton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 W Fulton St is pet friendly.
Does 265 W Fulton St offer parking?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not offer parking.
Does 265 W Fulton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 W Fulton St have a pool?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have a pool.
Does 265 W Fulton St have accessible units?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have accessible units.
Does 265 W Fulton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 W Fulton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 W Fulton St does not have units with air conditioning.
