253 W Penn Street.

Amenities
Spectacular Beachside Historical Mini Mansion Located in the Long Beach Estates & Westholme Area. Completely Renovated Interior in 2019. Spacious Front Porch & Grand Foyer. Features 7 Bedrooms (4 Ensuites) & 7 Full Bathrooms. Formal Living Room, Living Room, Game Room & 3rd Fl TV Room. Master Bedroom Suite w/ Adjoining Sunroom & Walk-in Closet. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen w/ Wolf Appliances, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Quartzite Counters w/ 9 ft. Island & Sliders to Large Rear Deck. Expansive Fenced-in Backyard. Private Driveway for Up to 5 Cars. Enjoy the Beautiful Beaches of Long Beach this Summer!