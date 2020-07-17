All apartments in Long Beach
253 W Penn Street.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

253 W Penn Street

253 West Penn Street · (800) 270-6318
Location

253 West Penn Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Central District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 4940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Spectacular Beachside Historical Mini Mansion Located in the Long Beach Estates & Westholme Area. Completely Renovated Interior in 2019. Spacious Front Porch & Grand Foyer. Features 7 Bedrooms (4 Ensuites) & 7 Full Bathrooms. Formal Living Room, Living Room, Game Room & 3rd Fl TV Room. Master Bedroom Suite w/ Adjoining Sunroom & Walk-in Closet. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen w/ Wolf Appliances, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Quartzite Counters w/ 9 ft. Island & Sliders to Large Rear Deck. Expansive Fenced-in Backyard. Private Driveway for Up to 5 Cars. Enjoy the Beautiful Beaches of Long Beach this Summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 253 W Penn Street have any available units?
253 W Penn Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 253 W Penn Street have?
Some of 253 W Penn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 W Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
253 W Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 W Penn Street pet-friendly?
No, 253 W Penn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 253 W Penn Street offer parking?
Yes, 253 W Penn Street offers parking.
Does 253 W Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 W Penn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 W Penn Street have a pool?
No, 253 W Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does 253 W Penn Street have accessible units?
No, 253 W Penn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 253 W Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 W Penn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 W Penn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 W Penn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

