212 W Hudson Street #upper
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

212 W Hudson Street #upper

212 West Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful & Well Kept, Bay Side Apt. Hw Flrs, Ss Appl, Large front Deck, Small pet Preferred. Shared Laundry in basement. Large finished pull-down attic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

