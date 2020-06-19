Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 212 W Hudson Street #upper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, NY
/
212 W Hudson Street #upper
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 W Hudson Street #upper
212 West Hudson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
212 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme North
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful & Well Kept, Bay Side Apt. Hw Flrs, Ss Appl, Large front Deck, Small pet Preferred. Shared Laundry in basement. Large finished pull-down attic
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 W Hudson Street #upper have any available units?
212 W Hudson Street #upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, NY
.
What amenities does 212 W Hudson Street #upper have?
Some of 212 W Hudson Street #upper's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 212 W Hudson Street #upper currently offering any rent specials?
212 W Hudson Street #upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W Hudson Street #upper pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 W Hudson Street #upper is pet friendly.
Does 212 W Hudson Street #upper offer parking?
No, 212 W Hudson Street #upper does not offer parking.
Does 212 W Hudson Street #upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 W Hudson Street #upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W Hudson Street #upper have a pool?
No, 212 W Hudson Street #upper does not have a pool.
Does 212 W Hudson Street #upper have accessible units?
No, 212 W Hudson Street #upper does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W Hudson Street #upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 W Hudson Street #upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 W Hudson Street #upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 W Hudson Street #upper does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway
Long Beach, NY 11561
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Union City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NY
Mineola, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
East Massapequa, NY
Melville, NY
Mamaroneck, NY
West Hempstead, NY
East Garden City, NY
Great Neck, NY
Cedarhurst, NY
Guttenberg, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Lawrence, NY
North New Hyde Park, NY
Cliffside Park, NJ
Garden City, NY
Manorhaven, NY
Uniondale, NY
Albertson, NY
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central District
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University