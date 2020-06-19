All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

167 W Broadway

167 West Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

167 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY 11561
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beachside Mint Studio- Updated Kitchen and Bath. Coin Operated Washer/Dryer on Premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 W Broadway have any available units?
167 W Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 167 W Broadway have?
Some of 167 W Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 W Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
167 W Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 W Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 167 W Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 167 W Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 167 W Broadway does offer parking.
Does 167 W Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 W Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 W Broadway have a pool?
No, 167 W Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 167 W Broadway have accessible units?
No, 167 W Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 167 W Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 W Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 W Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 W Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
