Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

106 Lindell Boulevard

106 Lindell Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Lindell Boulevard have any available units?
106 Lindell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 106 Lindell Boulevard have?
Some of 106 Lindell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Lindell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
106 Lindell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Lindell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 106 Lindell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 106 Lindell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 106 Lindell Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 106 Lindell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Lindell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Lindell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 106 Lindell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 106 Lindell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 106 Lindell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Lindell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Lindell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Lindell Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Lindell Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
