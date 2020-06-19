All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

102 W Hudson Street, #3D

102 West Hudson Street · (888) 236-6319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3Rd floor Newly Updated 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom Apartment.Centrally located in the middle of the city.There is a parking lot on premises but parking is available on a first come basis.Newly Installed Full Property camera security System.Close To Shopping,Restaurants,LIRR,Bus Terminal Beach & Boardwalk.There is a laundry room on the ground floor and free parking on a 1st come 1st serve basis.1 Pet Ok at owners discretion. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Dennis Weinberg at 888-236-6319 or dennisweinberg@msn.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D have any available units?
102 W Hudson Street, #3D has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D have?
Some of 102 W Hudson Street, #3D's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W Hudson Street, #3D currently offering any rent specials?
102 W Hudson Street, #3D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W Hudson Street, #3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 W Hudson Street, #3D is pet friendly.
Does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D offer parking?
Yes, 102 W Hudson Street, #3D does offer parking.
Does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W Hudson Street, #3D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D have a pool?
No, 102 W Hudson Street, #3D does not have a pool.
Does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D have accessible units?
No, 102 W Hudson Street, #3D does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W Hudson Street, #3D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 W Hudson Street, #3D have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 W Hudson Street, #3D does not have units with air conditioning.
