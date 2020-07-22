102 W Hudson St, #3D

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3Rd floor Newly Updated 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom Apartment.Centrally located in the middle of the city.There is a parking lot on premises but parking is available on a first come basis.Newly Installed Full Property camera security System.Close To Shopping,Restaurants,LIRR,Bus Terminal Beach & Boardwalk.There is a laundry room on the ground floor and free parking on a 1st come 1st serve basis.1 Pet Ok at owners discretion. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Dennis Weinberg at 888-236-6319 or dennisweinberg@msn.com