Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

102 W Hudson St, #3D

102 W Hudson St · (888) 236-6319
Location

102 W Hudson St, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme North

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3Rd floor Newly Updated 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom Apartment.Centrally located in the middle of the city.There is a parking lot on premises but parking is available on a first come basis.Newly Installed Full Property camera security System.Close To Shopping,Restaurants,LIRR,Bus Terminal Beach & Boardwalk.There is a laundry room on the ground floor and free parking on a 1st come 1st serve basis.1 Pet Ok at owners discretion. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Dennis Weinberg at 888-236-6319 or dennisweinberg@msn.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W Hudson St, #3D have any available units?
102 W Hudson St, #3D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 102 W Hudson St, #3D have?
Some of 102 W Hudson St, #3D's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W Hudson St, #3D currently offering any rent specials?
102 W Hudson St, #3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W Hudson St, #3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 W Hudson St, #3D is pet friendly.
Does 102 W Hudson St, #3D offer parking?
Yes, 102 W Hudson St, #3D offers parking.
Does 102 W Hudson St, #3D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W Hudson St, #3D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W Hudson St, #3D have a pool?
No, 102 W Hudson St, #3D does not have a pool.
Does 102 W Hudson St, #3D have accessible units?
No, 102 W Hudson St, #3D does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W Hudson St, #3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W Hudson St, #3D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 W Hudson St, #3D have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 W Hudson St, #3D does not have units with air conditioning.
