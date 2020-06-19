All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

10 Franklin Boulevard

Location

10 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
No Broker Fee!! Lovely one bedroom. Wall to wall carpeting. NO Pets! Water is included. Separate heating and ac units. Bike room. Laundry room. Off street parking on first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Franklin Boulevard have any available units?
10 Franklin Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 10 Franklin Boulevard have?
Some of 10 Franklin Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Franklin Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10 Franklin Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Franklin Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10 Franklin Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 10 Franklin Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10 Franklin Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10 Franklin Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Franklin Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Franklin Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10 Franklin Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10 Franklin Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10 Franklin Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Franklin Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Franklin Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Franklin Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Franklin Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
