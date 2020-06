Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This one bedroom apartment located walking distance from downtown Lockport has:



* Appliances included

* Hardwood floors

* Brand new carpeting in the bedroom

* Large Bathroom

* Off street parking

* Baseboard heating



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Pets negotiable with additional restrictions and fees. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Rent includes water and garbage. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities including gas and electricity. Tenant(s) must also obtain a personal renter's insurance policy.



For a list of our other available listings and/or to sign up for a time to view this listing, please visit the website at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/ or call us at show contact info . To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!