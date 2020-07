Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage internet access cc payments e-payments online portal

Woodland Acres Townhomes offers brand new two- and three-bedroom townhomes in Liverpool, NY, near Syracuse. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Cool off with central air conditioning or spend some time outdoors on your patio. Convenience awaits you with an in-home washer & dryer and attached garage, plus there's plenty of storage in our walk-in closets! Our community features a heated swimming pool, fitness center, billiard room, and more. Woodland Acres is pet friendly, so bring your furry friends!