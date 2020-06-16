Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst, NY
333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
333 North Delaware Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
333 North Delaware Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY 11757
Lindenhurst
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl have any available units?
333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lindenhurst, NY
.
Is 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl currently offering any rent specials?
333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl pet-friendly?
No, 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lindenhurst
.
Does 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl offer parking?
No, 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl does not offer parking.
Does 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl have a pool?
No, 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl does not have a pool.
Does 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl have accessible units?
No, 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 N Delaware Avenue Unit 1st Fl does not have units with air conditioning.
