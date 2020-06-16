Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
100 Division Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
100 Division Avenue, Levittown, NY 11756
Levittown
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
laundry on premises, 2nd floor large one bedroom, hardwood floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 Division Avenue have any available units?
100 Division Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Levittown, NY
.
What amenities does 100 Division Avenue have?
Some of 100 Division Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 Division Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Division Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Division Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Division Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Levittown
.
Does 100 Division Avenue offer parking?
No, 100 Division Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 100 Division Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Division Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Division Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 Division Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 Division Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 Division Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Division Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Division Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Division Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Division Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
