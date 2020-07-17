50 School St 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed

2 Bedroom in the Village of Lancaster - Property Id: 308585



Welcome home to the Village of Lancaster in this walkable established neighborhood of tree-lined streets. Settle in to this renovated 2 bedroom apartment with brand new wood floors, new countertops, sink, dishwasher and above the range microwave. Enjoy central air all summer, the convenience of ample parking and on-site laundry make this a spot you will want to call home.

You will be close enough to walk to local parks and the library, Central Ave with its various shops and eateries, such as Lancaster Coffee Company; Dark Forest Chocolates and Guided Maple on W. Main or check out Early Bird Cafe on Central at Palmer. There is so much happening in the Village of Lancaster!

We provide 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance and take care of the landscaping and snow.

Please contact us to apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308585

No Dogs Allowed



