Home
/
Lancaster, NY
/
50 School St 19
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

50 School St 19

50 School Street · No Longer Available
Location

50 School Street, Lancaster, NY 14086

2 Bedroom in the Village of Lancaster - Property Id: 308585

Welcome home to the Village of Lancaster in this walkable established neighborhood of tree-lined streets. Settle in to this renovated 2 bedroom apartment with brand new wood floors, new countertops, sink, dishwasher and above the range microwave. Enjoy central air all summer, the convenience of ample parking and on-site laundry make this a spot you will want to call home.
You will be close enough to walk to local parks and the library, Central Ave with its various shops and eateries, such as Lancaster Coffee Company; Dark Forest Chocolates and Guided Maple on W. Main or check out Early Bird Cafe on Central at Palmer. There is so much happening in the Village of Lancaster!
We provide 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance and take care of the landscaping and snow.
Please contact us to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308585
Property Id 308585

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5887698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

