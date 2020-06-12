/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Carmel, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
47 Grey Oaks Court
47 Grey Oaks Court, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2081 sqft
PRIVATE LAKE FRONT OASIS! Kayak, swim, fish off YOUR dock Enjoy the peace and serenity of lakeside living Come see this hidden gem and feel your cares slip away w/gorgeous lake views from almost every room! Lake Carmel is a non-motor boat lake w/ 5
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
58 Lincoln Drive
58 Lincoln Drive, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
PRIVATE OASIS!!! Single family living on a serene corner lot walking distance to Lake Carmel. Unwind on your very own back patio surrounded by stunning Cherry Blossom and Crab Apple trees along with walls of wonderfully fragrant Purple Lilacs.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Carmel
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
704 Village Drive
704 Village Drive, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1303 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Enjoy quiet and privacy. Just move in! No pets. Minimum credit score of 700 required.
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
155 Shear Hill Road
155 Shear Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
DIRECT LAKEFRONT! Beautifully remodeled two bedroom apartment in side by side two family home on peaceful and quiet "LAKE CASSE".
Results within 10 miles of Lake Carmel
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1231 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
25 Timberline Trail
25 Timberline Trail, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1639 sqft
Cedar Valley end unit Townhouse on a cul de sac overlooking woodlands. Quiet & private, this lovely home is in move in condition.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5 COREY RD.
5 Corey Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
975 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor unit with large balcony to enjoy in the warmer months. Beautiful kitchen with GE appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1.5 baths, tons of closets. 9 ft ceilings with recessed lighting, lots of windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
36 MAIN ST
36 Beekman-Poughquag Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
775 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOUSE STYLE APARTMENT. THIS TWO BEDROOM UNIT IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY. THIS IS A STUNNING REMODELING OF A 3 FAMILY PROPERTY AND EVERYTHING FROM THE GROUND UP IS ONLY ONE YEAR OLD.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
88 BROTHERS ROAD
88 Brothers Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTUFUL 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. SEPERATE PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE USE FOR TENANT ONLY BRICK PATIO.
