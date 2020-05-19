1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front

Amenities

Great opportunity in South Buffalo! This two bedroom apartment is near-by restaurants, shops, churches, the Botanical Gardens, the Buffalo Skyway, and more. This apartment features:



*Large kitchen with open concept

*Formal dining room

*Newer flooring

*Plenty of natural light

*Freshly painted with modern colors

*Ceiling fans

*Off-street parking



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Lease term is at least 12 months. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes garbage and water fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Plenty of parking available with no extra charge. Lawn care included. Tenants are responsible for snow removal. Sorry, no pets please.



To inquire about this listing and/or request a virtual tour call 716-638-2176. To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!