Lackawanna, NY
1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:11 AM

1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front

1264 Electric Avenue · (716) 638-2176
Location

1264 Electric Avenue, Lackawanna, NY 14218

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity in South Buffalo! This two bedroom apartment is near-by restaurants, shops, churches, the Botanical Gardens, the Buffalo Skyway, and more. This apartment features:

*Large kitchen with open concept
*Formal dining room
*Newer flooring
*Plenty of natural light
*Freshly painted with modern colors
*Ceiling fans
*Off-street parking

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Lease term is at least 12 months. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes garbage and water fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Plenty of parking available with no extra charge. Lawn care included. Tenants are responsible for snow removal. Sorry, no pets please.

To inquire about this listing and/or request a virtual tour call 716-638-2176. To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front have any available units?
1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lackawanna, NY.
Is 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front pet-friendly?
No, 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lackawanna.
Does 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front does offer parking.
Does 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front have a pool?
No, 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front have accessible units?
No, 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 Electric Avenue - Upper Front does not have units with air conditioning.
