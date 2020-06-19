Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kenmore, NY
/
83 Parkwood Unit 3
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM
1 of 5
83 Parkwood Unit 3
83 Parkwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kenmore
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location
83 Parkwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217
Kenmore
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled apartment, off street parking in the heart of Kenmore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have any available units?
83 Parkwood Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kenmore, NY
.
Is 83 Parkwood Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
83 Parkwood Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Parkwood Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kenmore
.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
