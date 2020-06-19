All apartments in Kenmore
Find more places like 83 Parkwood Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenmore, NY
/
83 Parkwood Unit 3
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

83 Parkwood Unit 3

83 Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kenmore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

83 Parkwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217
Kenmore

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled apartment, off street parking in the heart of Kenmore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have any available units?
83 Parkwood Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, NY.
Is 83 Parkwood Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
83 Parkwood Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Parkwood Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Parkwood Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Parkwood Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kenmore 1 BedroomsKenmore 2 Bedrooms
Kenmore Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NYNiagara Falls, NY