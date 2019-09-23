42 Chapel Rd - 7

Amenities
Apartment Includes:
- Brand New Kitchen Appliances
- New Flooring in Kitchen and Bath
- All New Bathroom - new tub surround, shower head, vanity and medicine
cabinet, new toilet
- All new LED lighting throughout apartment
- Tons of Closet Space
Rent Includes:
- Off-street parking
- Laundry in building
- Storage Unit
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance
- NO SMOKING
Tenant pays gas and electric
**There is no smoking in building/unit**
Rental application fee is $18.00. Please bring photo identification and copies of your last three pay stubs (or proof of income). We will run a credit check and criminal background check. Rental Assistance accepted. Pet and landlord references preferred.
Upon approval, you will need to sign a one-year lease and put down a $700 security deposit. First month's rent is then due when you pick up your keys ($700).
One-time fee of $200 for pet.
Located in the heart of the Village of Kenmore. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, library and coffee shops!