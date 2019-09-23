All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:06 PM

42 Chapel Rd - 7

42 Chapel Rd · (716) 949-3264
Location

42 Chapel Rd, Kenmore, NY 14217
Kenmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment Includes:
- Brand New Kitchen Appliances
- New Flooring in Kitchen and Bath
- All New Bathroom - new tub surround, shower head, vanity and medicine
cabinet, new toilet
- All new LED lighting throughout apartment
- Tons of Closet Space

Rent Includes:
- Off-street parking
- Laundry in building
- Storage Unit
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance
- NO SMOKING

Tenant pays gas and electric

**There is no smoking in building/unit**

Rental application fee is $18.00. Please bring photo identification and copies of your last three pay stubs (or proof of income). We will run a credit check and criminal background check. Rental Assistance accepted. Pet and landlord references preferred.

Upon approval, you will need to sign a one-year lease and put down a $700 security deposit. First month's rent is then due when you pick up your keys ($700).

One-time fee of $200 for pet.
Located in the heart of the Village of Kenmore. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, library and coffee shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

