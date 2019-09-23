42 Chapel Rd - 7

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment Includes:

- Brand New Kitchen Appliances

- New Flooring in Kitchen and Bath

- All New Bathroom - new tub surround, shower head, vanity and medicine

cabinet, new toilet

- All new LED lighting throughout apartment

- Tons of Closet Space



Rent Includes:

- Off-street parking

- Laundry in building

- Storage Unit

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance

- NO SMOKING



Tenant pays gas and electric



**There is no smoking in building/unit**



Rental application fee is $18.00. Please bring photo identification and copies of your last three pay stubs (or proof of income). We will run a credit check and criminal background check. Rental Assistance accepted. Pet and landlord references preferred.



Upon approval, you will need to sign a one-year lease and put down a $700 security deposit. First month's rent is then due when you pick up your keys ($700).



One-time fee of $200 for pet.

Located in the heart of the Village of Kenmore. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, library and coffee shops!