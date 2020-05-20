205 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single-Family for rent. Hardwood Floors throughout. Laundry off the Kitchen. Dinning room has been used as Private Office/Man Cave, XL Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Linen Closet, Large 3-Season Front Porch, Large Private Lot, Large Kitchen.

Garage - deep 1 bay manual lift door.

Tenant pays all utilities (heat, hot water, electric, water) *$350 escrow for water bill. $2400 to move in. Tenant MUST maintain lawn care to 6 inches or less and snow removal.



Application fee $50, background check, copy of credit report, referrals,



Terrain is very wet during inclement weather, property has city drainage incorporated in lawn.

*Basement requires sub pup can not be used for storage or living space.

*Large attic for storage, can not be used as living space

*Listing Agent is fiance of owner.