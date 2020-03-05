All apartments in Johnson City
204 Grand Avenue - 2
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:18 AM

204 Grand Avenue - 2

204 Grand Avenue · (607) 221-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Grand Avenue, Johnson City, NY 13790

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW * Spaceous hardwood apartment flats. Excellent convenient location,JC Circle, SUNY and Parkway minutes away, bus stop at front door, beautiful hardwood floors & hardwood trim throughout, off street parking, washer & dryer, cable ready. Separate Utilities. Great for professionals or students. Just Renovated! Spaceous 1br apartment. Excellent convenient location, Minutes away, bus stop at front door, hardwood floors, off street parking , washer & dryer, road runner ready. Separate Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 have any available units?
204 Grand Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson City, NY.
What amenities does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 204 Grand Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Grand Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
204 Grand Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Grand Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 204 Grand Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 204 Grand Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Grand Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 204 Grand Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 204 Grand Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Grand Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Grand Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Grand Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
