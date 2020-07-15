Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 18
81 Village Dr
81 Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location, Close to Wholefood and HMart supermarkets. Close to train station. Close to Major highway 5 Bedrooms, Finished basement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 81 Village Dr have any available units?
81 Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jericho, NY
.
Is 81 Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
81 Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Village Dr pet-friendly?
No, 81 Village Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jericho
.
Does 81 Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 81 Village Dr offers parking.
Does 81 Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Village Dr have a pool?
No, 81 Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 81 Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 81 Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Village Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
