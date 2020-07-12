Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Jamesport, NY with parking

30 Apartments for rent in Jamesport, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jamesport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
46 Front St
46 Front Street, Jamesport, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.
Results within 1 mile of Jamesport

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Jamesport

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
55 Beach Rd
55 Beach Road, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1042 sqft
Year Round Rental $3000 a month. Three bedrooms, two baths,all amenities .Light and airy house with open floor plan,living room with fireplace private back yard. Quiet community. Kick back and relax. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Results within 10 miles of Jamesport

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5585 sqft
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Baiting Hollow
20 Pirate Street
20 Pirate Street, Baiting Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
North Fork's Hidden Gem. The Perfect Retreat. Escape to this charming Ranch located between wineries, golf and local markets. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch with Kitchen, Dining Area and Living Room. Washer, Dryer Included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
830 County Road 39
830 North Highway, Suffolk County, NY
Studio
$8,000
3750 sq. ft. Mixed-use offices County Rd 39A.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
1770 sqft
Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Book now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
6 Trynz Ln
6 Trynz Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2150 sqft
Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
25 Squiretown Road
25 Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
1392 sqft
Single-family house is now available for rent seasonal or year-round. This charming house includes a sunny large back room that doubles as a den and dining room, a walk through the kitchen leads to a light-filled living room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
14 W Argonne Rd
14 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jamesport, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jamesport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

