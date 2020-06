Amenities

Large room for rent on the first floor of our Victorian house for $910 per month (includes all utilities). It has two tall sash windows and 10 foot ceilings. It is a corner room at the back of the house near the kitchen and bathroom. This room faces west and south so it gets plenty of light. It is fully carpeted . The room is furnished with a large solid oak executive desk, a chair, double bed , bookcase and chest of drawers. It has a 9 foot square walk in closet. We hope you will join us for the 2020-20201 year. To book an appointment or get more information please call Jonathan or Katharina at 607-351-1115 or email ksteel202@yahoo.com



