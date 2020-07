Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage on-site laundry pet friendly business center

North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else. Come and discover our beautifully designed apartment homes nestled amongst lush landscaping of deep green hills with mature trees. Our location offers easy access to NY-13 scenic route, which will make any commute a breeze. We are proud to offer a uniquely secluded yet convenient setting, placing you just minutes away from everything you need and everywhere you want to be.