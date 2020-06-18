All apartments in Ithaca
Find more places like North Campus Student House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ithaca, NY
/
North Campus Student House
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:16 PM

North Campus Student House

202 Dearborn Place · (607) 345-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ithaca
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit North Campus bedroom available · Avail. Aug 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit North Campus 1 Bedroom · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit North Campus 2 Bedroom Apartment · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner. Coin-operated laundry available in the basement. $700/bedroom + electricity. 12-month lease starts August 1st.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5542047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Campus Student House have any available units?
North Campus Student House has 3 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Campus Student House have?
Some of North Campus Student House's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Campus Student House currently offering any rent specials?
North Campus Student House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Campus Student House pet-friendly?
No, North Campus Student House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does North Campus Student House offer parking?
Yes, North Campus Student House does offer parking.
Does North Campus Student House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Campus Student House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Campus Student House have a pool?
No, North Campus Student House does not have a pool.
Does North Campus Student House have accessible units?
No, North Campus Student House does not have accessible units.
Does North Campus Student House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Campus Student House has units with dishwashers.
Does North Campus Student House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Campus Student House has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for North Campus Student House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St
Ithaca, NY 14850

Similar Pages

Ithaca 1 BedroomsIthaca 2 Bedrooms
Ithaca Dog Friendly ApartmentsIthaca Furnished Apartments
Ithaca Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYBinghamton, NYBaldwinsville, NYHorseheads, NY
Liverpool, NYElmira, NYCorning, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NYJohnson City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornell UniversityLe Moyne College
Onondaga Community CollegeSyracuse University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity