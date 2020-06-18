1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner. Coin-operated laundry available in the basement. $700/bedroom + electricity. 12-month lease starts August 1st.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does North Campus Student House have any available units?
North Campus Student House has 3 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Campus Student House have?
Some of North Campus Student House's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Campus Student House currently offering any rent specials?
North Campus Student House isn't currently offering any rent specials.