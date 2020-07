Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs. Cornell University, Ithaca College, and TC3 are also a quick commute. Perfect for professionals, as well as graduate students, families, and retirees, you will find we are centrally located to many popular Finger Lakes attractions.