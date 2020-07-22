Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool dogs allowed on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Come and discover our beautifully designed apartment homes minutes away from Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, New York. We are located within walking distance to The Triphammer Marketplace, a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment choices. Adjacent to Gaslight Village is The Dankert Village Park, which offers a basketball court and soccer field. For ease of transportation, the T-Cat bus line offers frequent service to Cornell, downtown Ithaca, and surrounding areas. Gaslight Village's central location offers both convenience and comfort. We are close to the surrounding cities of Binghamton, Rochester, and also Syracuse, NY. Near Cornell University and Ithaca College, Gaslight Village Apartments are the perfect place for you to call home!