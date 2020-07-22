All apartments in Ithaca
Gaslight Village
Last updated July 22 2020 at 2:43 PM

Gaslight Village

37 Uptown Rd · (607) 364-8724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10B · Avail. now

$1,247

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13A · Avail. Aug 16

$1,284

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 04A · Avail. Aug 4

$1,314

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 15E · Avail. now

$1,334

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gaslight Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Come and discover our beautifully designed apartment homes minutes away from Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, New York. We are located within walking distance to The Triphammer Marketplace, a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment choices. Adjacent to Gaslight Village is The Dankert Village Park, which offers a basketball court and soccer field. For ease of transportation, the T-Cat bus line offers frequent service to Cornell, downtown Ithaca, and surrounding areas. Gaslight Village's central location offers both convenience and comfort. We are close to the surrounding cities of Binghamton, Rochester, and also Syracuse, NY. Near Cornell University and Ithaca College, Gaslight Village Apartments are the perfect place for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gaslight Village have any available units?
Gaslight Village has 7 units available starting at $1,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gaslight Village have?
Some of Gaslight Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gaslight Village currently offering any rent specials?
Gaslight Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gaslight Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Gaslight Village is pet friendly.
Does Gaslight Village offer parking?
No, Gaslight Village does not offer parking.
Does Gaslight Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gaslight Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gaslight Village have a pool?
Yes, Gaslight Village has a pool.
Does Gaslight Village have accessible units?
No, Gaslight Village does not have accessible units.
Does Gaslight Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gaslight Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Gaslight Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gaslight Village has units with air conditioning.
