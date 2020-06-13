Apartment List
12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ithaca, NY

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1026 sqft
Close to the historic Ithaca Conservatory of Music and the State Theatre of Ithaca. Luxurious amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include e-lounge and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Queen Street
111 Queen Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Sweet, vintage 3 bedroom home in eclectic Fall Creek. -Quiet street, friendly neighbors, hardwood floors throughout, off street parking with one car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 West Falls Street
126 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -New construction -Brand New Appliances -Energy efficient -Two Washer and Dryer hookups -Dishwasher -Whirlpool Tubs -Electric Fireplace -Great location -Yard -Contact Heritage Park Town Homes at 607-277-6260

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
128 W. Falls St
128 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Original unique bungalow arts and crafts design -15 minute walk to the Cornell campus and 3 blocks from Ithaca High School.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Ithaca

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Large Lansing 4 bed-2.5 bath Home with yard.
39 Ridge Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Huge Home with optional garage located a minute away from Lansing Schools and just minutes from a great grocery store and beautiful Meyers Park located on Cayuga Lake! -4 Bedroom with 2 1/2 baths ( Master

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
257 Iradell Rd
257 Iradell Road, Tompkins County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Arts & Crafts BungalowIthaca/Trumansburg - Property Id: 289874 Charming 1940's Arts and Crafts style home for rent. Located 2 miles from the hospital on Iradell road almost exactly halfway between Trumansburg and Ithaca.
Results within 10 miles of Ithaca

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Bedroom side by side duplex
111 Schultz Drive, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Spacious two bedroom apartment (a side by side two unit home) has large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and new smooth top electric stove. Living room with great 3 panel picture window, private entrance, deck, big yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
800 E. Miller Rd. Apt. A
800 East Miller Road, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Unit Apt. A Available 08/01/20 800 E. Miller Rd. - Property Id: 294989 This is a great duplex unit only 7 miles from Cornell, Ithaca College, and the Commons. 1.9 miles from Brookton's Market.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Shaffer Road
10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ithaca, NY

Finding an apartment in Ithaca that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

