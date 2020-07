Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage granite counters recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments community garden e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi. Amenities include an on-site laundry facility, fitness center, access to parking and more! Auden Ithaca is conveniently located within walking distance of Cornell University and just minutes away from downtown Ithaca. Enjoy a 5-minute walk to experience the scenic views of Ithaca Falls and to explore the breathtaking landscape of Ithaca's hiking trails.