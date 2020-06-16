Amenities

Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.

This ground floor studio apartment has its own private entrance on the back of the building. The apartment is fully furnished with a full sized bed, desk, dresser, bookshelves , dining table, and two chairs. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, oven, and full sized refrigerator. In addition to the closet in the living area, there is also a large linen closet in the bathroom. Laundry is available at 705 E. Buffalo, a short walk away.

Our leases are for twelve months. All of our properties are designated as non-smoking. The rent includes heat and hot water. Apartments are wired for cable and internet. Our full time maintenance staff is available 24 hours a day. Parking is available for an additional fee.



Please visit our web site for floor plans and photos, a sample lease, and other important rental information. Tours are available via the rental office.Ithaca Renting Company119 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY 14850http://www.ithacarenting.com607-272-3000



No Pets Allowed



