Aces Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:15 PM

Aces Apartments

426 Eddy Street · (607) 272-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio on Williams Street in Collegetown · Avail. Aug 12

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-Bedroom Apartment on Williams Street · Avail. Jul 27

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6-Bedroom Apartment on Eddy Street · Avail. Jul 10

$765

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
This ground floor studio apartment has its own private entrance on the back of the building. The apartment is fully furnished with a full sized bed, desk, dresser, bookshelves , dining table, and two chairs. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, oven, and full sized refrigerator. In addition to the closet in the living area, there is also a large linen closet in the bathroom. Laundry is available at 705 E. Buffalo, a short walk away.
Our leases are for twelve months. All of our properties are designated as non-smoking. The rent includes heat and hot water. Apartments are wired for cable and internet. Our full time maintenance staff is available 24 hours a day. Parking is available for an additional fee.

Please visit our web site for floor plans and photos, a sample lease, and other important rental information. Tours are available via the rental office.Ithaca Renting Company119 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY 14850http://www.ithacarenting.com607-272-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aces Apartments have any available units?
Aces Apartments has 3 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aces Apartments have?
Some of Aces Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aces Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aces Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aces Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Aces Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does Aces Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aces Apartments does offer parking.
Does Aces Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aces Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aces Apartments have a pool?
No, Aces Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Aces Apartments have accessible units?
No, Aces Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Aces Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aces Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Aces Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aces Apartments has units with air conditioning.
