Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

809 S. Aurora St Available 08/05/20 Now available as a 10 month lease from August 5, 2020 till June 5, 2021. Just $400.00 per person, per month, with a signed ten month lease. If needed lease can be extended to 12 months. Perfect for Ithaca College students! Newer Five Bedroom Ithaca College rental home located just downhill of Rogan's Corner deli. This stand alone house is an easy bus ride, drive or walk to the vibrant Ithaca commons or IC campus. Truly an amazing must see single family house complete with plenty of valuable off street parking for five cars. The quiet and private large patio is complete with outdoor furniture with sunny southern exposure. Inside is a fully furnished 'knock out' interior design with all new plumbing, electrical and heating systems for maintenance free living. All new kitchen complete with cabinets, counters and appliances including dishwasher, two new bathrooms and a free commercial grade washer and dryer. Home comes fully furnished with quality sofas, desks, mattresses, etc. Tenant's pay all utilities: water, sewer, gas, internet and electric. No Dogs. Check it out!!!!!! Proudly owned and managed by the Ithaca apartment company.AmenitiesIndoor• Attic/Crawlspace• Central Heat• Dishwasher• Furnished• Gas Heat• Gas Stove• Hardwoods• Refrigerator• Washer/DryerOutdoor• Deck/Patio/Porch/Balcony• Fenced YardCommunity• Laundry FacilityTransportation• Off-Street Parking• Public Transportation• Walk-able to Campus• Walk-able to DowntownUtilities Included• Lawn care Included

Rent: $2,000.00 - $400.00 Per Person

Security Deposit: $2,000.00 - $400.00 Per Person

Security Deposit due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5158091)