Home
/
Ithaca, NY
/
809 S. Aurora St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

809 S. Aurora St.

809 South Aurora Street · (607) 319-2670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

809 South Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 809 S. Aurora St · Avail. Aug 5

$2,000

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
809 S. Aurora St Available 08/05/20 Now available as a 10 month lease from August 5, 2020 till June 5, 2021. Just $400.00 per person, per month, with a signed ten month lease. If needed lease can be extended to 12 months. Perfect for Ithaca College students! Newer Five Bedroom Ithaca College rental home located just downhill of Rogan's Corner deli. This stand alone house is an easy bus ride, drive or walk to the vibrant Ithaca commons or IC campus. Truly an amazing must see single family house complete with plenty of valuable off street parking for five cars. The quiet and private large patio is complete with outdoor furniture with sunny southern exposure. Inside is a fully furnished 'knock out' interior design with all new plumbing, electrical and heating systems for maintenance free living. All new kitchen complete with cabinets, counters and appliances including dishwasher, two new bathrooms and a free commercial grade washer and dryer. Home comes fully furnished with quality sofas, desks, mattresses, etc. Tenant's pay all utilities: water, sewer, gas, internet and electric. No Dogs. Check it out!!!!!! Proudly owned and managed by the Ithaca apartment company.AmenitiesIndoor&bull; Attic/Crawlspace&bull; Central Heat&bull; Dishwasher&bull; Furnished&bull; Gas Heat&bull; Gas Stove&bull; Hardwoods&bull; Refrigerator&bull; Washer/DryerOutdoor&bull; Deck/Patio/Porch/Balcony&bull; Fenced YardCommunity&bull; Laundry FacilityTransportation&bull; Off-Street Parking&bull; Public Transportation&bull; Walk-able to Campus&bull; Walk-able to DowntownUtilities Included&bull; Lawn care Included
Rent: $2,000.00 - $400.00 Per Person
Security Deposit: $2,000.00 - $400.00 Per Person
Security Deposit due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5158091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S. Aurora St. have any available units?
809 S. Aurora St. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 S. Aurora St. have?
Some of 809 S. Aurora St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S. Aurora St. currently offering any rent specials?
809 S. Aurora St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S. Aurora St. pet-friendly?
No, 809 S. Aurora St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does 809 S. Aurora St. offer parking?
Yes, 809 S. Aurora St. does offer parking.
Does 809 S. Aurora St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 S. Aurora St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S. Aurora St. have a pool?
No, 809 S. Aurora St. does not have a pool.
Does 809 S. Aurora St. have accessible units?
No, 809 S. Aurora St. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S. Aurora St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 S. Aurora St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 S. Aurora St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 S. Aurora St. does not have units with air conditioning.
